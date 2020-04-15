Janet Jackson Tells Followers Queen Latifah & Gabrielle Union Are Her Woman Crushes

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself with actresses Queen Latifah and Gabrielle Union. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker declared the duo as her woman crushes and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

In the photo posted, Jackson stunned in a camo jumpsuit. Even though the trio were all captured from the waist up, a previous upload showcased her ensemble from head to toe. She sported fiery red curly hair and applied a bold red lip for the occasion.

Latifah rocked an all-black ensemble and opted for her shoulder-length brunette hair to be worn down. Union made a statement in a bright yellow bomber jacket and pulled her long dark hair in a high ponytail. She accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and put on a glossy lip.

The group shot saw them all flashing a huge smile and looking very happy to be in each other’s company. Jackson posed in between the duo and was clearly living her best life. Union stood on the right with one hand on her hip and was glowing with pride.

The meeting took place last May during the opening night of Jackson’s Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis.” In an Instagram post, Latifah referred to Jackson as a “queen” and insisted that she “ruled the stage.”

For her caption, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper told fans that Latifah and Union are her crushes by putting the Woman Crush Wednesday hashtag. She tagged their usernames and also put the “Black Girl Magic” hashtag.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“I love all three of you beautiful and intellectual Queens!! Thank you for always being class acts,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful and intelligent black Queens!” another devotee shared.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this to have so much beauty and class in one place,” remarked a third fan.

“Three of my FAVORITE women, perfection!” a fourth admirer commented.

Latifah and Union weren’t the only high-profile names that paid Jackson a visit during her residency in sin city. Rapper Lil’ Kim, Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, and Pitch Perfect actress Hailee Steinfeld were a few of many that turned up to watch and meet the living legend.

“Metamorphosis” proved to be popular with fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson was named one of the biggest Vegas performers of the decade after 18 shows.