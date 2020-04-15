Chloe Saxon Flashes Her Cleavage In An Unzipped Black Bodysuit With Racy Cutouts

Chloe Saxon served up a sexy look for her most recent Instagram photo upload on Wednesday. The model called herself a “homegirl” while showing off her curves and posing alongside her adorable dog.

In the racy post, Chloe looked stunning in a black bodysuit. The garment featured a halter top look that wrapped around her neck to showcase her toned arms and shoulders. The suit boasted a neon green zipper down the front that she left mostly undone in order to flaunt her massive cleavage.

The ensemble also had two racy cutouts that flaunted the skin on Chloe’s curvy hips, and was cut into shorts to put her long, lean legs on full display. Her tiny waist was also visible in the photos. She accessorized the look with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings, as well as a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood in front of a stone wall with her hip pushed to the side and her hand in her hair. The second shot featured her sitting on a set of concrete steps with her legs apart and dog next to her. In the final two snaps, she wore a sultry expression on her face and gave a deep stare into the camera.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The strands cascaded down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application included mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black winged eyeliner. She added smoky eye shadow and darkened brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

She gave her face a gorgeous glow with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. The glam look was completed with dark pink lipstick.

Chloe’s 700,000-plus followers showed their support for the snap by clicking the like button more than 9,300 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her loyal fans also left over 180 messages in the comments section of the post.

“GODDESS,” one follower stated.

“You is both hot and sexy as always,” another declared.

“Abracadabra! It’s the beautiful, bedazzling and shapely Chloe,” a third social media user wrote.

“I get goosebumps every time you post,” a fourth comment read.

Chloe often flaunts her flawless figure online. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently stole hearts in a read lace linger set. To date, that post has garnered more than 21,000 likes and over 360 comments.