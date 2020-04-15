Gizele Oliveira Stuns In Yellow Bikini Bottoms And A Striped Sweater For ‘FaceTime Photoshoot’

Gizele Oliveira and photographers Julina Ungano and Tommy Agriodimas found a creative way to generate new content while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account to share the trio’s FaceTime photoshoot with her 1.3 million followers, who instantly showered the post with love. The upload included both a video and two still photos — all slightly grainy due to the nature of the shoot — that captured Gizele posing in her own home while her photography team was safely distanced at their own.

The first slide of the triple Instagram update contained a short clip zoomed in on the Brazilian bombshell’s face, which she cradled in her hands as she gazed back at the lens on the other side. She wore a minimal application of makeup that included a burnt red shade of lipstick, dark blush, a dusting of highlighter, and full eyebrows. A generous layer of black mascara covered Gizele’s eyelashes as well, making her piercing brown eyes pop.

The following two slides in the upload contained photographs showing off the model’s complete look for the camera session. She looked absolutely stunning in a cozy sweater and bikini bottoms — a combination that perfectly embodied the concept of seasonal transition.

Gizele’s top had a striped pattern in a bold, bright color scheme that included blue, red, pink, and yellow hues. It hit just above the model’s waist, flashing a glimpse of her flat tummy and abs. She drew from its vibrant color palette when picking out the lower half of her ensemble, opting for a pair of mustard yellow bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The cheeky garment showed off her booty and sculpted thighs, which were left unedited to display her stretch marks as well. Its string waistband tied in dainty bows along her hips, further accentuating her trim waist.

The unconventional snaps were quickly flooded with likes and comments from Gizele’s thousands of Instagram followers. They have been double-tapped over 2,100 times after just 40 minutes of being uploaded to Instagram, and have drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section as well.

“You look stunning,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Gizele was “goals.”

“You are the most beautiful woman!” a third admirer gushed.

“I love your realness. I admire you,” commend a fourth fan.

Gizele has been keeping her followers entertained with a number of throwback snaps as well. She recently shared a steamy photo from a previous trip to the beach in Vila Velha, Brazil, where she was captured flaunting her incredible figure in a tiny black bikini. That post fared well with her fans as well, who awarded it more than 30,000 likes.