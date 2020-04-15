Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Sports Could Come Back By The Summer, Without Spectators

'Nobody comes to the stadium ... make sure [athletes] don’t wind up infecting each other or their family,' he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist who has become the face of the public battle against the novel coronavirus, says that sports could return by this summer, under certain conditions. The main stipulation would be that games have to take place in facilities without spectators present.

As Yahoo Sports reports, Fauci told an interviewer on Wednesday that he sees no reason sports can’t come back by the summer. But the sporting landscape would have to look considerably different than it did before the pandemic. Specifically, Fauci says that the games would have to be played without spectators.

Further, strict rules would have to be put into place in order to keep the athletes from spreading the coronavirus once the game is over.

“Put them (athletes) in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well surveilled… and have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out,” he said.

Fauci did not mention whether or not he believed the groundskeepers, building operators, and TV/radio personnel who also play a role in professional sports should also be surveilled in the same way.

In fact, there’s precedent for holding sporting events without spectators during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the year, before the full magnitude of the pandemic was fully understood, and before nationwide lockdowns were enacted, a few sports leagues held games in empty stadiums.

By way of example, early in the pandemic, a few Italian soccer games were played in empty stadiums. However, soccer authorities later postponed the entire season, as have almost all professional and amateur sports leagues all across the world.

Valerio Pennicino / Getty Images

Fauci, himself a former athlete and a big sports fan, says that though the roar of the crowd is part of the appeal of sports, some fans, himself included, are so desperate for some sports action that they’re willing to enjoy the game without a crowd.

“I think you’ll probably get enough buy in from people who are dying to see a baseball game. Particularly me. I’m living in Washington — we have the world champion in the Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again,” he said.

For major professional sports leagues such as Major League Baseball or the National Football League, ticket revenue is little more than an afterthought. More than enough money is brought in through TV rights, sponsorship, merchandising deals, and so on. Smaller sports and women’s sports, however, rely on fans in the seats for much more of their revenue stream.