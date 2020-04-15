Bri Teresi Bares Cleavage In Overalls & Nothing Else In Latest Instagram Post

Bri Teresi turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday morning. In a series of photos and a video on her feed, the model rocked a pair of denim overalls with nothing underneath, giving fans a view of her bare chest. She relaxed in the morning sun on her deck and flashed different poses to show off her body from every angle.

The post showed Bri lounging on a white, furry rug on her wooden deck. She sat beside a few small plants and a cup of coffee. In the background, clusters of trees and a stunning pond could be seen as the sun washed over the gorgeous scenery. Bri looked ready to enjoy the day in her casual yet sexy outfit.

Bri’s overalls, which featured blue and white, striped straps, hung loosely over her braless chest. She left one strap unbuckled, allowing the denim fabric to fall down her breasts. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as her ample cleavage spilled out. In the video, she pulled the fabric off completely, exposing her bust.

The lower half of the overalls were made of tight-fitting jeans that hugged her curvy hips and hourglass figure. She rolled the cuffs up slightly, revealing a bit of her long, lean legs. In addition, the fabric clung to her pert derriere as she flipped onto her stomach.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She also rocked a subtle makeup look, including pink blush, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Bri wore her medium-length, blond hair down in straight strands, which were pushed to one side.

In the first photo, Bri leaned forward on her arms, allowing her cleavage to fall out even more. She arched her back and parted her lips for the camera. The second shot showed Bri leaning back, holding the coffee mug in her hand. She pointed her toes out in a way that elongated her pins.

Bri also included a very quick video, in which she lay on her stomach with the overalls at her waist. She kept the clip Instagram-friendly by covering her nipple with an emoji. With her legs in the air, Bri arched her back and thrusted her round booty up.

Bri’s post garnered more than 5,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour as fans left praise for her stunning beauty.

“I feel like you’re the only one who can pull this look off,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

It’s true that Bri can pull off any look, as her fans know. Earlier this week, the model went partially nude once more as she posed in a tub, wearing just a soaking wet, white crop top.