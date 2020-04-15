‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, April 14: Ridge & Shauna Kiss Outside A Vegas Wedding Chapel

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, April 14 featured Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) having

a heart-to-heart. While Shauna admitted that he meant a lot to her, the dressmaker confessed that he could not put the kissing video of Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) out of his mind. He wondered if Shauna thought that he was obsessed with Brooke, but she felt that marriage should not be such an uphill battle. They decided to paint the town red and headed out the door, per She Knows Soaps.

In the meantime, Brooke was worried about her husband. Brooke defied Ridge’s orders as she tried to locate him. She demanded to know if Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) knew where he was. But Quinn would not tell her Ridge’s location. She said that Ridge was a grown man and could take care of himself. She felt that Brooke should spend some time alone. If the dressmaker had wanted to speak to Brooke, he would have made an effort to get hold of her by now. Brooke lashed out at Quinn and blamed her for the sate of her marriage. She felt that Quinn should not have uploaded the kissing clip to the digital photo frame. Quinn laughed at the notion that she made Brooke kiss Bill.

Later, Brooke had the bright idea to call the Forrester pilot. Matt (Kevin Frazier) confirmed that he knew Ridge’s location. He told Brooke that he had flown Ridge and Shauna to Vegas. Brooke ordered him to fetch her husband and return with him to Los Angeles.

At the beach house. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) tried to justify her decision to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She felt that Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) condition had not deteriorated and that she would be better served at a medical facility. Wyatt could not give Sally the same level of care. Wyatt was stunned but Flo insisted that Sally needed to leave the beach house.

At the doctor’s office, Sally and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) were debating the situation. Penny wanted Sally to come clean but the redhead wanted to go ahead with the plan. Sally rehearsed trembling and walking with the walker. Penny was uncomfortable with the lies and wanted out.

Ridge and Shauna were enjoying the Vegas nightlife. The dressmaker, in particular, was very drunk as he and Shauna reveled in their night of debauchery. Ridge and Shauna kissed passionately outside a Las Vegas wedding chapel.