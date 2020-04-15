Spoilers For Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Olivia Makes It Clear She’s Not Giving Up

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday’s episode detail that a big gathering to celebrate Violet’s birthday is on the way. It looks like there will be several interesting side conversations happening during this party and that includes one between Olivia and Robert.

The sneak peek for Wednesday’s show shared via Twitter highlighted several snippets from the birthday gathering. At one point, Olivia will catch Robert’s ear and this will seemingly be a serious chat in the middle of a mostly happy setting.

Olivia will say something to Robert about how she is not giving up. It seems that this is probably about Dante, with Olivia expressing that she is not going to give up on having her son return to Port Charles someday.

Lulu was upset earlier this week over it being the anniversary of Dante’s exit from Port Charles. Now, viewers will see that this anniversary is on Dante’s mother’s mind as well.

Robert has been a resource for Dante’s loved ones, although there is not always much he can share. His WSB connections allowed him to sometimes gather information about Dante’s location and progress when nobody else would talk with the family, but there hasn’t been much to share recently.

These days, Robert’s connections are less solid due to his departure from the WSB. Given that, he doesn’t have easy access to updates on Dante. Despite that, it looks like Olivia will perhaps try to solicit his help or get some insight into the latest on her son.

Olivia may be determined not to give up on Dante, but he has tried to push her away. A few months ago, he had a package sent to her with all of the letters she had written to him, telling her to stop writing. This left her heartbroken, but she clearly is not going to stop worrying about her son and hoping he can eventually come home again.

Will Olivia’s talk with Robert prompt him to reach out and try to get an update on Dante? It seems possible, as SheKnows Soaps shares a teaser that seems as if it could be related to this.

General Hospital spoilers note that during next Monday’s episode, Robert will have somber news to share with someone. Robert has a number of cases he’s working on, but somber news does sound like he might have learned something distressing about Dante’s current situation or prognosis.

It has been a year since Dante was in Port Charles, but it’s not uncommon for fans to speculate that he could return again at some point. Actor Dominic Zamprogna has typically indicated that he’s always game for a short-term return, and all of these references could be a hint that the show will incorporate something about Dante again soon.

Olivia and Robert’s conversation will air on Wednesday and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Violet’s birthday party will have plenty of crazy moments. Is there more coming soon with Dante? Additional teasers should emerge soon giving fans an idea of what’s ahead on this front.