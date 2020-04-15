Ana Cheri Poses Topless In Refrigerator For Smoking Hot Snap

Ana Cheri heated up her Instagram page Wednesday with a steamy shot that saw her showing plenty of skin. The update featured the model posing topless while she sat perched on the side of her open refrigerator while wearing a black mesh garter belt with black nylon hose.

Ana’s sultry post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, saw her leaning her backside against a shelf inside of her refrigerator. The snapshot gave her fans a look at some of the items she keeps in her fridge, but chances are they didn’t even notice due her nearly naked body.

The picture captured Ana from a low angle. She kept the picture safe for Instagram by placing one hand and forearm strategically across her breasts, covering her nipples. That being said, Ana flashed plenty of underboob in the photo. She held a canned beverage in her other hand while she looked down at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her garter belt was high-waisted and featured silver details. It also had mesh panels on the sides and a sexy cutout section on the front. Her chiseled abs and hourglass shape were also prominent as she raised one knee in a provocative fashion. She completed her sexy outfit with a pair of thigh-high black nylons. The model wore her hair up in a white towel.

The model wore a natural application of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick lashes, and a rose shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, she wished her fans a happy day.

Hundreds of Ana’s 12.5 million followers flocked to the comments section and left flame and heart emoji, but others had a little bit more to say about the titillating picture.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous with an amazing body!!” raved one admirer.

“Love it always the brightest part of day is seeing u [sic],” a second follower wrote.

Other Instagram users had a little fun with Ana.

“Best snack in the fridge,” quipped a third admirer.

“I see the only thing I want in the fridge!!!” a fourth fan joked.

Ana has been known to get a little creative with her photos. It seems even while she is stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, she can come up with imaginative ways to model lingerie and other revealing outfits. Last month she flaunted her bare bottom in a thong bikini while she spent some time outside in the sun while at home.