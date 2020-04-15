Brennah Black Stuns In Barely There Bikini

Brennah Black offered fans another great look at her beautiful body with a sizzling new photo uploaded to Instagram on April 14. The post showed the model posing in one of her skimpiest bikinis yet and — so far — the jaw-dropping shot has been a hit with her 530,000-plus fans.

The upload captured Black striking a pose at Arsenic Studios, where she appeared to be in a bedroom. The western setting served as the perfect complement to her bikini, boasting rustic wooden trim around the windows as well as a hanging wicker chair with a fuzzy white rug underneath. In her caption, the Playboy model mentioned that the first hug after quarantine is going to “hit different,” but she did not specifically share if the update was recent or one from her archives.

She struck a seductive pose in front of the camera, throwing one hand behind her head while playfully grabbing at her bikini strings with the other. The Houston-born beauty looked off into the distance with wandering eyes, opening her mouth partially to offer a glimpse of her teeth. Her revealing bikini did nothing but favors for her toned body, showing off her allover glow.

The top barely contained the model’s chest, as it consisted of only two thin straps of fabric that boasted a beaded design with brown, green, white, and yellow diamonds. The straps were made of brown leather fabric, securing over her neck in a halter style and drawing even more attention to her trim arms.

Black’s bottoms proved to be just as hot, with only enough fabric to cover her modesty. Two wooden clasps on either side of her hips held the bikini together, while she wore one of the sides untied, gathering a handful of fabric at her side. The low-cut style helped to flaunt her toned legs as well as her trim midsection, while light reflected perfectly off her abs.

Black — who recently got soaking wet in a white dress — wore her hair untamed, her long blond locks spilling over her shoulders and down her chest. She opted to go accessory-free, letting her suit serve as the focal point of the shot. The hottie added a gorgeous application of makeup, including black eyeliner, mascara, and a light pink blush.

The post has proven to be a massive hit with fans, earning over 20,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.

“Love this bikini!” one fan raved, adding a few flame emoji to their post.

“The first hug after quarantine will be surreal. I am looking forward to it,” another follower wrote.

“Holy hotness, I’m ready now for that hug,” a third admirer commented.