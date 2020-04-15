Meg Kylie Rocks A Snakeskin-Print Bikini In Sultry Throwback Photo

Meg Kylie has been missing her outdoor life so much that she posed a throwback photo today. The new Instagram upload found the Australian model slipping into a snakeskin-print two-piece that showed off her killer curves.

The photo was shot in Thailand and seemingly taken around late afternoon, where the sun wasn’t so high in the sky. Meg stood on the stone steps with her right foot forward, as she looked at a distance, her left arm raised. Groups of rocks, some lush greenery, and the coastline comprised the view behind her. Fans couldn’t help but notice the hourglass physique of the model, which was viewed from the angle.

Meg rocked a string bikini from an unknown brand. The classic triangle top featured padded cups that appeared to be cut too small for her voluptuous chest as she spilled out from the sides. It had a plunging neckline that showed a generous amount of cleavage and tiny strings that went over her neck and tied around her back. She sported a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were pretty low-cut. The swimwear boasted narrow straps that were tied on the sides of her curvaceous hips. The backside wasn’t visible in the snap, but from view, it looked like it was a thong-style.

The babe did a center part on her hair and styled in a low bun with some tendrils of hair framing her face. She wore a full makeup look with her beach day ensemble. The application included darkened eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and applied a matte lipstick to complete her look. The only jewelry she wore was her gold name necklace.

In the caption, Meg shared with her followers that she missed “traveling.” She also shared that she was in Thailand for a trip organized by Komodo, a content creation agency with offices around the world.

The new social media upload racked up over 17,400 likes and more than 150 comments in just four hours of going live on her Instagram page. A lot of her fans and fellow models couldn’t get enough of the post and flocked to the comments section to compliment her. Some others used a mix of emoji as an expression of their admiration.

“You are so beautiful. Yes, the place was magical, and the people were so nice. I can’t wait to go back myself,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Omg! You are so unbelievably beautiful and sexy, Meg. You have an amazing body, gorgeous eyes, beautiful smile, and sexy legs,” said another fan.

“Nice view,” added the third one.