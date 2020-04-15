‘Botched’ Star Dr. Paul Nassif’s Wife Brittany Is Pregnant With The Couple’s First Child

Brittany Patakos is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Dr. Paul Nassif, of Botched fame, reports E! News.

While this will be the couple’s first child together, Nassif has three children from his previous marriage with Adrienne Maloof. His latest child will join his 14-year-old twins Colin and Christian and 17-year-old Gavin.

Nassif shared a photo of his wife’s sonogram on his Instagram page earlier today. It accompanied a heartfelt message of excitement.

He gushed that he felt blessed by the news and couldn’t wait to find out if he’d be having a fourth son or his first baby girl. Nassif says he intends to keep the gender a surprise.

The 57-year-old joked that he would need to brush up on his diaper-changing skills and then added that there is no better feeling than holding a newborn, especially when it is his baby.

Nassif’s many fans flocked to his Instagram post. Within two hours of going live, it earned over 3,800 comments and more than 73,300 likes.

“Congratulations to you and @brittanypattakos!! So happy for you both,” wrote one fan, trailing their remark with a red heart emoji and a blushing smiley face emoji.

The couple told E! News that Pattakos is about 13 weeks along, and her current due date is October 19.

“I’m very excited. I’m also a little nervous too, because it’s a different experience, something new, especially when your body’s changing. It’s amazing what your body can do,” Pattakos told the outlet.

She said she isn’t experiencing any morning sickness or cravings, but the mom-to-be has had more acne and feels tired in ways “more extreme” than she anticipated. That said, Pattakos has kept up her fitness regime.

Nassif added that he couldn’t wait to be a father to a baby again, adding that it is very different from being a father to teenagers. He compared it to riding a bike.

“I still remember most of it, all of it. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it’s her first time doing this.”

The happy couple has shared the news with their many friends and family, including famous pals Kyle Richards, Faye Resnick and her husband, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner.

Nassif also told his Botched co-star and colleague, Dr. Terry DuBrow, who made a “smarta** comment” about the news. DuBrow congratulated him, but then jokingly added that he would have to deal with “another burden.”

Pattakos and Nassif officially tied the knot back in October 2019. The pair wed on the Greek island of Santorini.