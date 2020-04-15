Holly Barker Opts To Go Braless Under An Open White Dress Shirt On Instagram

Holly Barker let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram upload. The stunning model showed off plenty of skin as she asked her fans what they’ve been purchasing on Amazon as of late.

In the racy photo, Holly went scantily clad in nothing but a white long-sleeved dress shirt. The collared top was left unbuttoned to expose her bare chest underneath. The pic also gave fans a peek at her flat tummy, tiny waist, and killer legs.

She sat on a pink chair with her legs apart and knees bent. One of Holly’s arms rested in front of her, while the other came up to touch the side of her face while she gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Holly’s long, blond hair was pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. Loose strands fell around her head to frame her face.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look for the shot. The application included thick, black eyeliner, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added sculpted brows to further define her eyes.

She gave her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose and under eyes. She completed the look with nude lipstick.

Many of Holly’s 889,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snapshot, clicking the like button more than 5,600 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Admirers also went wild in the comments section, leaving over 460 messages for her to read.

“The way you’re staring with that little smile is sooo adorable,” one follower wrote.

“Genuine beauty. You are so stunning it takes my breathe away each time I see one of your amazing posts love,” remarked another.

“Totally smitten with this IG beauty! Man can dream!” a third social media user gushed.

“You are so beautiful and sensual. So sweet. What a delightful view, Holly my Muse. Take care with you beauty,” a fourth comment read.

Holly’s fans didn’t appear to be surprised by the amount of skin that she was showing, as she’s often photographed in tiny tops, skintight bodysuits, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly exposed her massive cleavage last fall when she sat on the beach in Malibu while sporting a beige one-piece bathing suit with a daring neckline cut down to her navel. That post was also popular among her followers. To date, that photo has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 800 comments.