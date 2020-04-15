Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Leaves Little To The Imagination In Low-Cut Jumpsuit

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra took to the social media platform on Wednesday, April 15, to post a short video clip in which she shows off her curvy figure in a daring outfit.

In the video, the model wears a light pink jumpsuit with a deep neckline. The huge gap at her chest shows off her busty assets while the tight-fitting material of the suit clings to her chest and midsection. At the waist, the outfit features an extra strip of fabric that is tied in a knot and hangs down between Pamela’s legs. The jumpsuit extends down to her feet and highlights the enviable curves of her legs and backside. On her feet, Pamela wears a pair of black, strappy heels.

The model wears her shoulder-length brunette tresses loose and flowing down both sides of her head from a part in the middle. She adds a bit of eye makeup, including black mascara and pink eye shadow, and paints her lips a dark pink. For accessories, Pamela sports a gold necklace that hangs down to her cleavage.

The video clip stars Pamela as she gets into a car, beginning with her standing next to the open driver’s door with one hip cocked to the side. In a move that gives her followers an eyeful of her curvy bottom half, Pamela positions herself in the driver’s seat while adjusting the stretchy material around her chest. The model then shoots her signature white smile for the camera as she tucks her hair back. The clip cuts as Pamela leans forward and bursts out laughing.

In the caption of the video, Pamela thanks the Instagram page FineBeauties for the repost and adds in parentheses that she’s already posted the clip a million times. Including a tears of joy emoji, Pamela writes that she’ll delete the video later.

The post earned over 20,000 likes and nearly 600 comments just within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the model’s 3.6 million followers left gushing compliments in the comments section and begged her not to delete the video clip.

“Please, keep this post up, don’t delete it, you look amazing!,” one Instagram user commented, following up with a small heart.

“My favorite video,” another fan chimed in.

Pamela often takes to the social media site to post sexy photos and videos for her large fanbase. Among the many racy outfits that she wears in her posts are jumpsuits, dresses, and bikinis.