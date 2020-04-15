Michigan Residents Create Gridlock Around State Capital To Protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay-At-Home Order

'Safe businesses and safe workers need to get back to work,' said a protester.

Michigan residents created a traffic gridlock around the State Capitol building in protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, which was put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As WILX-TV reports, the Michigan Conservative Coalition organized Wednesday’s protest to call attention to Whitmer’s orders, which the group claims are based on the wrong idea. Specifically, as group spokesperson Meshawn Maddock says, Whitmer’s order defines workers as either “essential” or “nonessential” while not doing anything substantial to promote the safety of Michigan residents.

“There is no reason why she can’t be looking at some safe ways to be opening up businesses. Instead of talking about what’s essential and nonessential, let’s talk about what’s safe and not safe. Safe businesses and safe workers need to get back to work,” Maddock said.

The group invited protesters to drive around the Capitol building in their cars, as a sort of visual metaphor for social distancing, since they can’t get out of their cars and protest in person.

On Twitter, it seems as if the operation is drawing an equal mix of derision and support, as the hashtag “OperationGridlock” was at one time a trending topic on Wednesday afternoon.

WZZM reporter Noah Fromson shared photos and video of a convoy of vehicles headed toward Lansing to participate in the protest.

Massive convoy heading from Lowell to Lansing for #operationgridlock. Group is protesting @GovWhitmer extending stay-at-home order through end of April. Saying it violates their rights @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Jfc4u9odf2 — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) April 15, 2020

Bumper-to-bumper traffic at Lansing exit for the West Michigan convoy headed to #OperationGridlock. Protest at the Capitol already going on. More pics from Lowell @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/iKo4lo2dfa — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) April 15, 2020

Other users shared photos and videos from the event at the capitol building itself, including some who had defied orders and gotten out of their vehicles to protest.

Scenes from the #OperationGridlock protest happening outside the capitol building protesting @GovWhitmer's stay-at-home order. pic.twitter.com/62zHibW9kq — Barrett Tryon (@btreports) April 15, 2020

Chants of “recall Whitmer,” “USA” and “lock her up” outside Michigan Capitol. #OperationGridlock pic.twitter.com/7Q7niiNFUF — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) April 15, 2020

User Malachi Barrett described the protest as something of a mix between a political protest and a Donald Trump rally, noting the number of Trump-related regalia on the protesters and their vehicles.

Half protest, half Trump rally is how I would characterize #OperationGridlock in Michigan. Protesters echo “Half Whit”nickname @realDonaldTrump bestowed on Gov. Whitmer, call on her to reopen the economy. pic.twitter.com/ui8Y4JFVDS — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) April 15, 2020

Michigan State Police said that they do not intend to make any arrests, but will be “making sure” protesters are practicing social distancing. What that means and how they intend to enforce that remains unclear, as of this writing. State police also said that they will not allow anyone into the Capitol Building.

Whitmer, for her part, is calling for patience.

“I want you to have your freedom, I want mine too. We will get to a place where we can be with our friends and family again, where restaurants will open again, where we can go back to work safely again. We have a few tough days ahead of us,” she said, noting that the day will come again when Michigan can get back to business.