Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Fuel Divorce Rumors After She Removes His Last Name On Her Social Media Accounts

Nicki Minaj recently made her fans believe she was ending her marriage to Kenneth Petty after less than one year.

Rumors began to swirl that the “Starships” rapper and her new husband were having issues earlier this week. Minaj, who goes by the nickname, “Mrs. Petty” had the moniker removed from her Twitter and Instagram pages. She changed her name online back in August 2019, so many of her fans were stunned to see the name change months into the couple’s marriage. Minaj also hasn’t posted Petty on her social media channels since the two were in Trinidad and Tobago for carnival back in February.

Us Weekly reports that the reason behind Minaj making the name change has nothing to do with her relationship with Petty. A source shared with the outlet on Wednesday, April 15, that Minaj is ready to take on the music industry by storm again after a brief hiatus. While she has collaborated with other artists, Minaj’s last solo project was Queen back in 2018.

“They’re still together,” the source said of Minaj and Petty. “Nicki has new music on the way, so she’s preparing for the next era and readjusted her social media channels accordingly.”

Minaj has since added “Mrs. Petty” back to her Twitter bio. Although Minaj and Petty are reportedly in a good place, several of her fans rejoiced upon hearing the news of a possible breakup. The couple’s relationship has been under scrutiny since they first went public back in December 2018. This has mainly been due to Petty’s criminal background, and the fact that he is a registered sex offender after being convicted of first-degree rape in 1995. The couple made headlines back in March after Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, where the couple currently resides.

“If Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty broke up… that’s freaking awesome! She should’ve never been bumping skins with sex offenders,” one fan tweeted about their marriage.

“There are rumors that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth broke up I’m sooo hype about it,” another Minaj supporter tweeted.

Throughout her career, Minaj has been involved in two high-profile relationships. The first was with Safaree Samuels, who used to produce several of her early hits. Minaj also dated rapper Meek Mill from 2015-2017. However, she said her relationship with Petty was different due to her already having a past with him. She met Petty when she was a high school student in Queens, New York. While the couple began dating back then, they parted ways as the Grammy winner went on to pursue her music career. Following her split from Meek, Minaj reunited with Petty and the two had a low-key wedding ceremony in Los Angeles in November 2019.