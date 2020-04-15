Noah Cyrus Wears Butterfly-Patterned Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots For ‘Tmrw’ Magazine

Noah Cyrus has graced the cover of Tmrw Magazine’s latest issue and has wowed fans with her choice of fashion. The singer took to Instagram to post some images from the photoshoot that took place for the publication.

The “Made Me (Cry)” hitmaker stunned in a white bodysuit with black butterflies all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her legs as she didn’t opt for any pants. She paired the ensemble with thigh-high boots with the same pattern and sported her long dark hair down for the occasion. Cyrus rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of black nail polish and a glossy lip. She appeared to have a fairly natural makeup look going on and boasted her raw beauty. The “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” songstress accessorized herself with numerous bracelets and a thin necklace.

In the first shot, Cyrus was captured fairly close up. She rested one hand under her chin and placed the other over her arm. The 20-year-old has a lot of tattoos inked on her body and showed off the large butterfly tattooed on her hand. The “All Falls Down” entertainer looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression in front of a beige background.

In the next slide, she attached the cover shot. Cyrus was snapped on her knees, facing the camera. She held both hands on her thighs and stared at the camera with a pouty look.

For her caption, Cyrus tagged the magazine publisher’s official Instagram account and put a butterfly emoji.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 175,000 likes and over 580 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“You remind me of a modern Cher,” one user wrote.

“I’ll have to get this magazine now for the art studio shelves,” another devotee shared.

“OMG I’M SHOOK,” remarked a third fan in capital letters.

“Oh my, u are so stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.

Cyrus is no stranger to impressing her social media following with her outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wished Lil Nas X a happy birthday and attached numerous photos she had taken with him in the past. In one image, she posed in a bright orange bandeau top and gray sweatpants. In another, she wore a long-sleeved cropped garment, high-waisted jeans, and a cowboy hat.

“Happy birthday my king. I love you to f*cking death!!! So lucky you’re my family forever. We will facetime all night n eat cake love u @lilnasx,” she said.