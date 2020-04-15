Madi Edwards Shows Off Gorgeous Tan & Cleavage In Strapless Bikini

Madi Edwards took to her popular Instagram page to share another skin-baring snap. The sultry new upload showed the model in a white bikini that showcased her killer curves.

The Australian beauty fired off the new shot on her page on the afternoon of April 15, and so far, her fans are loving the sight. The image captured the model posing in front of a white sheet that was smooth for the most part, with a few crinkles appearing throughout the fabric. She did not share the specifics of her location with a geotag. Still, her previous photos indicated that she was at home in Australia, where she has been spending her time in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards posed front and center, giving a sultry stare to the camera and captivating her audience with her beautiful blue eyes. In her caption, she credited Bali Body, a company that specializes in self-tan, suncare, skincare & cosmetics. Edwards, who recently sizzled in a low-cut top and Daisy Dukes, held one of their products in her right hand, offering a glimpse of her vibrant red manicure.

The photo captured the model from the waist up in a skimpy white bikini that perfectly showed off her fit figure. She opted for a white bikini that accentuated her allover glow as well as her flawless complexion. The sexy set included a strapless top that boasted a daring cut, dipping low into the model’s cleavage and showing off ample cleavage. Its small cups cinched in the middle with a thin piece of fabric, drawing even more attention to her fit upper half.

The piece’s strapless top allowed for the bikini model’s toned arms to be put on display as well as a hint of her trim tummy. The 23-year-old added only a few minor accessories to the beachside vibe, including a number of layered necklaces and a bracelet to match. She styled her highlighted tresses with a side part while a small amount of hair swept across her forehead.

Edwards also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that did nothing but favors for all of her striking features. Her defined brows were filled in entirely while her eyes were lined with jet black liner as well as a thick layer of mascara. She contoured her cheek with a light pink blush and a shimmery highlighter right above it while adding a pink gloss to her plump pout.

It wasn’t long before fans flooded the post with likes and comments, earning over 6,000 double-taps and over 50 compliments.

“And you are luscious forever,” one fan raved, adding a trail of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Hot beautiful and gorgeous,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Just simply beautiful,” one more added alongside a single flame emoji.