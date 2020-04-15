Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Motherhood & New Baby, The ‘Best Part’ Of Her Life

Actress Cameron Diaz shared some rare insight into her quiet life as a mother and it sounds as if she loves it. Cameron and her husband, Benji Madden, recently revealed they had expanded their family and it seems their baby girl Raddix is doing really well.

Cameron and Benji surprised the world in January when they announced they added Raddix to their family in late December. At the time, they noted they would not be sharing photos of their baby girl or revealing additional details about her.

Now, the actress is sharing some details about her life as a mom. People notes the actress did an Instagram Live with her friend Katherine Power on Tuesday and opened up about her personal life, more so than usual.

Raddix is now just over three months old and Cameron called her little girl the “best part” of her life. She said she loves being a mother and she is thrilled to have her husband Benji by her side for the experience.

“I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time,” Cameron said.

Cameron, Benji, and Raddix — like many other families across the country — are currently staying close to home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress said the need to stay home hasn’t really affected her, as she has been living something of a quiet, private existence since her baby girl was born anyway.

“But it’s nice, and I love a bubble, I love being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking,” Cameron detailed.

Not only is she loving life as a mom, she also praised how Benji is as a father. She said he is usually the one to put Raddix down at night after her bath.

After that, Cameron said she heads to the kitchen to cook some dinner, have a glass of wine, and wind down. She told Katherine he’s an amazing father and she feels lucky he’s Raddix’s daddy.

Benji and Cameron have stuck to their pledge to keep most of their life with Raddix private. They have not shared photos of her on their social media pages and it’s rare for them to speak publicly about her. In this chat, however, the actress made it clear she’s loving motherhood and her quiet family life.