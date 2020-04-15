UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Wears A Tight Pink Top And Shakes Her Booty In Dancing Video

Paige VanZant posted a video on Twitter of her dancing in a small pink top and tight blue shorts that showed off her fit figure. This was a synchronized dance routine she performed with her husband and not all her fans appreciated the clip.

The UFC fighter – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – has frequently posted across social media while stuck at home during the mandatory lock down. Her latest foray for online exposure has been a series of dance videos for her TikTok account, which is shared with her husband Austin Vanderford.

Earlier in the month the couple went viral for a the series of nude pictures VanZant shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers that depicted the two in various activities around their home. They also received backlash from fans which has continued with the dancing videos they released this week.

Sooooo were on tik-toc, look us up. A Kickass Love Story. pic.twitter.com/PCqOThpEwj — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) April 13, 2020

The fighter fans affectionately refer to as “PVZ” posted a clip on Twitter to promote the couple’s new TikTok account. Similar to many of their posts during the coronavirus outbreak the duo were in their living room at home for this video. VanZant wore a tight-fitting, low-cut pink workout top, along with blue shorts that accentuated her toned backside. Vanderford wore a white t-shirt and blue shorts as he danced along with his wife.

VanZant had her blonde hair down and started the video by smiling into the camera after hitting record. She stepped back to join her husband and the two started their coordinated dance to Sean Paul’s “Get Busy.” The former Dancing With The Stars contestant jumped in front of Vanderford and began shaking her bottom just as the lyrics said to.

The 26-year-old included a caption about the couple’s TikTok and sent the tweet out to her 303,000 followers. More than 2,800 people smashed the “like” button on the post and 124 Twitter users retweeted it. Over 270 comments were left on the post. Several fans said they would rather not see the flyweight fighter’s husband in her videos.

As has been the case in recent weeks, many followers voiced their displeasure with VanZant’s online antics.

“Is anyone more annoying,” one person wrote in a tweet which received 240 likes on its own.

Others wondered if the UFC competitor had become a full-time social media influencer.

“For real though, are you done fighting? I don’t see a lot of energy towards it, just socials now?” a fan wrote.

A few fans came to the fighter’s defense.

“It just looks like two people stuck on quarantine have a good time,” one Twitter user replied.