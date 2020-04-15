‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Stuns In Red Thigh-High Boots: ‘Guess What I Did Last Night’

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward shared a glimpse into her life during the coronavirus pandemic with her Instagram followers in her latest share. The adult film star showed off a green and red look, and she asked her followers to guess what she’s been up to.

In the image, Maitland sat on an unmade bed with one leg on the floor and the other on the bed, and she grabbed her hair with one hand. She wore a high necked, long sleeve green form-fitting t-shirt that ended around her waist, and she wore a pair of red, lacy bikini style panties. She paired the skimpy outfit with red thigh-high, high heeled boots that zipped up the inside.

On her face, the actress wore light makeup with dark eyeliner and black mascara that made her bright blue eyes pop. A dark pink lipstick highlighted her full lips. Maitland wore her red hair straight, and it fell over both her shoulders. She accessorized with tiny hoop earrings.

Maitland used her caption to ask followers if they could guess what she did last night while wearing the boots. There was only one catch, though. She wanted them to reply with emoji only. While many people went ahead and left words in their messages, they weren’t shy about sharing the love on the post. Within an hour, more than 34,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and almost 900 left a reply in the comment section. At least a few people noted that with the red and green themed outfit, it seemed that Christmas came early for them, and plenty of others included the flame emoji to indicate they felt whatever she did while wearing the boots must have been hot.

“Ooohhh, WOW! You’re so amazingly beautiful and sooo sexy!” gushed one devotee of the star.

“Oh, my lady. I’m at your feet darlin’. At your feet,” a second follower declared including several red heart emoji that echoed the color of Maitland’s boots.

“You are so beautiful and special, Maitland. Whoever holds your heart, I hope they know how lucky they are to have you,” noted a third Instagram user.

“Love that festive look. My Christmas dream,” a fourth fan wrote.

Throughout the time that people across the globe have stayed home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Maitland has regularly posted and kept her fans entertained. The Inquisitr previously reported that the actress shared a sexy PSA where she wore a royal blue thong and matching hoodie that reminded people to wash their hands.