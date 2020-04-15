Michael Bublé Takes Heat After Elbowing His Wife During A Live Video

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is taking heat from fans after appearing to elbow his wife, Luisana Lopilato, during a live video on social media.

In the clip, Bublé and Lopilato open the recording by both saying hello in Spanish to viewers. Lopilato hails from Argentina and has spoken about maintaining her South American heritage in the past.

However, after the two spoke at the same time, Bublé roughly elbowed his wife while trying to speak over her. Lopilato immediately apologized and quieted down to let him speak. Bublé then continued his introduction, grabbing her arm once more while speaking.

After the tense opening, the video becomes much more loving in tone, with the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer referring his Lopilato as his “beautiful friend and wife” and wrapping his arm around her.

Michael Bublé is currently under fire due to a recent IG live in which he forcefully grabbed his wife Luisana Lopilato after she talked over him. Similar clips from the past have surfaced, and the actress has put out a statement denying the allegations. pic.twitter.com/MGtPJfx42o — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 12, 2020

However, fans were not impressed by the physicality of the elbow motion and voiced their concerns about the rough move. Some even suggested that the gesture could be a sign of physical abuse.

“This makes me very uncomfortable and very sad,” one user wrote in a tweet.

“Run girl, RUN!” tweeted a second.

That said, there were some users that defended Bublé, arguing that the gesture was joking in spirit and just came off differently on camera.

In response to the online furor, Lopilato followed up with a statement in which she emphasized that she is not a victim domestic abuse and reiterated her support for her husband, via US Weekly.

“Thank you for worrying,” the actress said in a bid to ease fans’ concerns about her well-being.

“It’s very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer [from abuse],” she added.

Lopilato also made a second statement in a post on Instagram, this time lashing out at the negative press surrounding her husband.

“We have to bear to listen and see what malicious people publish… without knowing anything about our family,” she wrote in a post caption in her native Spanish.

“[These are] lies that I will not allow because [they] disrespect my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that you don’t allow it either … The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity,'” she said of the allegations.

Bublé and Lopilato have been together for over a decade, tying the knot in 2011. They share three children.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, domestic abuse cases have reportedly skyrocketed during mandatory stay-at-home quarantines. Some pharmacies are even employing a “safe word” to help victims escape their abusers.