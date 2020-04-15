Halle Berry Stuns By Transforming A Pillow Into A Mini Dress For Social Media Challenge

Halle revealed that her daughter snapped her stunning photo.

Halle Berry gave a basic bed pillow a glamorous makeover by transforming it into a dress. On Wednesday, the 53-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her take on the viral pillow challenge.

Halle is known for her incredible red carpet style, but the Oscar winner proved that she doesn’t need a designer gown to look phenomenal by strapping a bed pillow to her body with a belt to create a makeshift mini dress.

Instead of using a plain white pillow, Halle rocked one that was encased in a dark blue pillow sheet. She added a touch of sparkle and flair to her unusual outfit by using securing her pillow in place with a black belt that was trimmed with glittering silver sequins. She was wearing the belt cinched tightly, which gave her pillow an hourglass shape.

The pillow kept the actress’ chest covered up, but it revealed that her shoulders were bare. This indicated that she was either wearing a strapless garment underneath it — or nothing at all. Halle was posing like a red carpet pro with her left leg popped out to the side and her right hand on her hip. This pose left her shapely right hip exposed, revealing no trace of an underwear strap or other article of clothing.

Halle accessorized her pillow dress with a floppy dark blue sunhat and a pair of over-sized sunglasses with reflective yellow lenses and square frames. On her feet, she wore a pair of black patent leather heels with pointed toes. Her chic footwear accentuated her toned, strong legs.

The actress had her hair pulled back, and it was unclear whether she was wearing any makeup. She was giving the camera a sultry look by tilting her head slightly up and parting her lips.

Halle was posing outdoors in a gorgeous garden, where she was surrounded by an array of lush green plants and shady trees. She was standing on a large slab of rock.

Halle’s Instagram followers were extremely impressed with her stylist skills.

“But you made this look like the next red carpet best dressed outfit!” wrote one fan of her no-sew outfit.

“I thought that was a real dress…You are good! Lol!!” another admirer remarked.

Halle engaged with a few of her followers, including one Instagrammer who asked her who took her stunning snapshot. The actress credited her 12-year-old daughter, Nahla, as the photographer, and she described the tween as “a creative in the making.”

Halle also responded to a fan who begged her to turn around and reveal what the back of her pillow dress looked like.

“That’s not part of the challenge,” Halle wrote, punctuating her response with a string of crying laughing emoji.

In a photo that she uploaded to Instagram earlier this month, Halle was pictured rocking an actual dress in a garden.