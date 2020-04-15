Molly Eskam Sizzles In Sexy White Lingerie And A Face Mask

Blond bombshell Molly Eskam thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her incredible physique in a skimpy lingerie set.

Molly didn’t include a geotag on her post, but the photo was likely taken at her home, as she was sprawled out across a bed with a blush blanket folded at the foot. She showcased her bombshell body in a white semi-sheer lingerie set that left little to the imagination. Molly didn’t include any information about where the set was from, instead just letting her curves do all the talking.

On top, she rocked a white bra with a simple silhouette and what appeared to be some lace detailing on the cups. She was spread out on her stomach, so not much of the front of her bra was visible in the shot. Her cleavage was also hidden because of her pose.

On her lower body, Molly rocked a revealing white pair of underwear that featured gorgeous lace and a semi-sheer fabric. The sides of the bottoms sat low on her hips, and there was an additional detail of thin white strings stretching a bit higher up her hips to accentuate her curves. The bottoms were a thong style and showcased her ample rear to perfection.

Molly added a few accessories to the look as well. She had what appeared to be a thick silver chain draped across her lower back, adding an edgy vibe to the shot. She also placed a white and black printed mask on her face.

Molly’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down in a simple straight style, with the addition of thin braids on either side of her face. The mask covered up half of her face, but her stunning eye makeup was still visible. Molly emphasized her incredible eyes with a smoky eye look paired with long lashes and some purple tones to really make her eyes pop.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 110,900 likes within just 19 hours. It also received 1,010 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Girl that hair color is beautiful on you,” one fan commented.

“Those green eyes though,” one follower said, captivated by her gaze.

“You look amazing,” one follower added, including several heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Molly tantalized her followers with a sizzling close-up that showcased her curves in a skimpy top by the online retailer Fashion Nova. The top had an abstract print and exposed a serious amount of under boob, which had her followers racing to hit the like button.