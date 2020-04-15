Republican Trey Hollingsworth Says Allowing More Coronavirus Deaths Is Preferable To Keeping Economy Closed

Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth believes the American economy needs to reopen, even if it means the risk of more people dying from the coronavirus.

The Indiana lawmaker told a radio station this week that the country must end its isolation policies and move toward reopening the economy, calling it the “lesser of two evils” compared to the sickness and death that the coronavirus would bring. As Vanity Fair noted, Hollingsworth told host Tony Katz that it will be up to congress to tell Americans that the government is making the best decisions for the most Americans possible.

“And the answer to that is unequivocally to get Americans back to work, to get Americans back to their businesses,” he said.

When Katz pressed Hollingsworth that critics will call him anti-science and say he is going to get people killed, Hollingsworth made it clear that reopening the American economy was the bigger priority.

“It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say, ‘This is the lesser of these two evils. And it is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these evils, and we intend to move forward in that direction.’ That is our responsibility, and to abdicate that is to insult the Americans that voted us into office,” he said.

Hollingsworth’s statement comes as other top Republicans have suggested moving forward to reopen the American economy, even as public health experts warn that doing so would allow the virus to start spreading rapidly again and put Americans in danger. As Vanity Fair noted, White House National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow made a similar argument last month, saying that “the cure can’t be worse than the disease,” a line that Donald Trump later repeated. Trump has spoken openly about a desire to reopen the economy and had previously predicted that it might happen by Easter, but has backed off the initial suggestions and has said distancing guidelines will remain in place through April at least.

There is disagreement on whether reopening the American economy during an ongoing pandemic would be beneficial. Paul Krugman of the New York Times noted that it is the political “cranks and cronies,” not economists, pushing for the economy to reopen sooner. He noted that a survey of economists found unanimous support for tolerating a long contraction of economic activity in order to significantly drop the spread of coronavirus infections.

“So where is this coming from? I’ve seen some people portray it as a conflict between epidemiologists and economists, but that’s all wrong. Serious economists know what they don’t know — they recognize and respect experts from other disciplines,” he wrote.