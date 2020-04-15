Eva Padlock Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lace Mini Dress

Eva Padlock took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, to upload an update that showed her flashing some skin. The Spanish model rocked an ultra-revealing long sleeve mini dress from Fashion Nova in the snap that had her fans drooling.

In the first pic, Eva was seen inside a hotel room, posing sideways. She lounged on the bed, spreading her legs out to each side with her knees bent and feet pointing outwards, her hands placed in between her thighs. She tilted her head to the side as she faced the camera.

In the second photo, she moved to the other side of the bed and did a similar pose, only that she leaned forward towards the camera. The angle showed an ample amount of cleavage — which delighted many fans. The light coming in from the nearby window illuminated her flawless skin. In the third snapshot, the bombshell sat on the side of the bed, crossing her legs to block the view of her privates, making the photo still acceptable under Instagram’s strict anti-nudity policy.

Eva flashed her gorgeous body in a black long sleeve sheer lace mini dress. The strapless design showcased her lean shoulders and a deep neckline that displayed her decolletage. The garment was almost see-through with the chest area more noticeable. It had no lining, making her buxom curves visible underneath the piece. Also, the dress was too short, reaching her uppermost thighs. To cover her modesty, she wore a black pair of undies, boasting thin straps that clung over her waist.

Eva wore her brunette hair down and straight. She wore a full makeup look that included filled-in eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, and thick faux lashes. She added a light dusting of pink blush and glowing highlighter. Lastly, she opted for a sating pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

The model tagged her outfit sponsor Fashion Nova in the caption, and added a hashtag that says “blessed life.”

The latest snapshot has racked up over 49,100 likes and 1,200-plus comments within only two hours of being live on the social media website. Eva’s adoring followers couldn’t get enough of the upload and flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praises.

“You are a masterpiece of pure beauty,” wrote one of her fans on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“The most beautiful woman in the world. This dress looks amazing on you!” gushed another admirer.

“I like your beauty! You’re something special!” added a third Instagram follower.