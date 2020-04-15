Dasha Mart Shows Off Abs In Tiny, Nude-Colored Bikini On Instagram

Dasha Mart gave fans a close-up view of her killer body in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday morning. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a nude-colored bikini that did nothing but favors for her stunning curves as she posed on a balcony in the sun.

The photos showed Dasha standing on a blue and white balcony in Surfside, Florida. In the distance, several palm trees and the ocean could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down on the model and bounced off her toned muscles. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight in her swimwear, which left very little to the imagination.

Dasha’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with a small, white trim. The tight-fitting fabric just barely fit over her busty chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on display. Dasha looked close to slipping out at the bottom of the bikini.

The top cut off just below Dasha’s breasts, so her flat, toned tummy was on full display. She paired the top with a matching, even tinier thong. The front remained very low on her waist, further showing off her abs. The string sides tied up high above her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure. Dasha’s curvy hips and long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

Dasha’s only accessory was a silver belly button stud. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, and a pink matte lipstick. The model’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in sleek, straight strands.

The first photo showed Dasha leaning against the railing with her legs slightly crossed and her back arched in a way that emphasized her figure. She flashed a huge smile at the camera. In the second shot, Dasha pushed one hip out to the side and bent her lengthy pins out. The model looked down at the ground and allowed her locks to fall over her face.

Dasha’s post garnered more than 10,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in an hour as fans showered the Russian babe with love.

“The most beautiful in world,” one fan said with red hearts.

“Soooo hot babe,” another user added.

“You are just stunning honey,” a third follower wrote.

Dasha has proven that she can pull off any look. Last week, she posed poolside in another white bikini that did her nothing but favors.