Boxer Terence Crawford Thinks The Coronavirus Is A Conspiracy, Says The Media Uses It ‘To Control Us’

Boxer Terence Crawford revealed in a recent interview that he believed the coronavirus outbreak was not real. He said the pandemic was just a conspiracy created by the media to control the public.

Several theories about the COVID-19 crisis have been circulating that try to discredit the outbreak as a hoax. While most people have been practicing social distancing and staying in their homes to stop the spread of the respiratory illness, Crawford has not changed anything about his day-to-day routine.

As reported by Newsweek, the WBO welterweight champion appeared on the Boxing With Chris Mannix podcast and discussed his views on the virus. Crawford was asked about his training regimen of late and said he had trained as if nothing was different in the world. Not only has he ignored social distancing orders, but the boxer’s entire family have been going outside as per usual.

“I’m not locked up in the house. I’m not locking my kids up in the house,” he told Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Mannix.

The 32-year-old said he did not believe that anyone had actually died or became very ill from the disease, and that a panic was created by the media to influence people.

“I don’t feel like these people that they say are dying and sick from it is actually true. I think they’re using fear to try to control us right now…The media runs the world. You put anything on then everybody’s gonna run with it and you’ll have people scared.”

Crawford mentioned how people with pre-existing health issues were the ones most at-risk and dismissed this as being no different than the common flu. The Omaha, Nebraska native said a friend contracted COVID-19 but they recovered just fine.

An aspect of the shutdown that bothered the boxer was how people deemed essential workers were still allowed to go out and work while everyone else was ordered to stay home. He mentioned those working in waste management and police officers.

“If it’s so bad then why are people still picking up trash, why are people working but you can only do take out?” Crawford asked, “What about all the police officers that are still working?”

The welterweight is not the only athlete to question the government’s decision to order people to shelter-in-place. As covered by The Inquisitr, former MLB player Aubrey Huff tweeted out that officials had instructed people to stay home because a catastrophic meteor was headed to earth.

After he tested positive, actor Idris Elba asked his fans to ignore conspiracy theories and to take the virus seriously