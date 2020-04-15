Arizona Man, Inches From Death From COVID-19, Beats The Disease Thanks To Rare Blood Treatment

'It was either ECMO or death for him,' said a doctor.

An Arizona man, who was literally on his last few breaths due to COVID-19, has beaten the disease thanks to a rarely-used blood treatment, USA Today reports.

Enes Dedic, 53, had traveled overseas before returning to his Phoenix home. He spent weeks battling the usual COVID-19 symptoms, including body aches, nausea, fever and chills. Eventually, he was admitted to HonorHealth’s Deer Valley Medical Center, where he quickly deteriorated.

Doctors used just about every tool in their belts to try to cure the man of the disease that looked as if it was going to turn fatal in his case. The anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, the antibiotic azithromycin, various anti-viral drugs, even anti-inflammatories: all had shown limited promise in treating some COVID-19 patients in some cases. But with Dedic, none of them worked.

By this time, Dedic had been placed on a ventilator and was on the brink of death.

His doctor, Dr. Anselmo Garcia, a pulmonologist and critical care physician, decided to try one last possible treatment: extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

ECMO works by carrying blood from the body into an artificial lung, where it receives oxygen, which is then pumped back into the body via an artificial heart. The procedure essentially bypasses the lungs, which are all but useless in severe COVID-19 cases.

“At that point, it was either ECMO or death for him,” said Dr. Ace Ovil, a trauma and clinical care surgeon.

Cmenesesoliveira / Wikimedia Commons ( GPL )

The problem is that ECMO has a mortality rate of about 40 percent, “extraordinarily high for almost any medical procedure,” as Dedic’s doctors described it.

Dr. Robert Riley, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at HonorHealth, performed the surgical procedure on Dedic that enabled him to receive the treatment. Riley knew at the time that the evidence that ECMO would work against COVID-19 was limited, and that it carried risks. But there were no other options.

Dedic would spend the next ten days in a medically-induced coma while receiving the treatment.

After the 10th day, Dedic was well enough to wake up and FaceTime his wife, Olivera Dedic.

“I can’t even express myself. I was jumping through the roof when I heard that they woke him up and he’s doing better,” she said.

Though apparently having beaten the disease, Dedic still has a long way to go. He remains hospitalized indefinitely, and for now, he’s still “very weak” and is working on physical therapy and being able to stand up.

Whether or not ECMO is going to be used as a treatment for other COVID-19 patients remains to be seen. However, there are very few ECMO machines in the United States — there are only five in the entire HonorHealth system.