Florida Governor Defends Making WWE ‘Essential’: ‘People Are Starved For Content’

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared World Wrestling Entertainment an “essential” service amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he’s defending that decision, which has been met with intense backlash, saying that “people are starved for content.”

The states who currently have a stay-at-home order all have some sort of limitation on what businesses are deemed essential. This usually includes restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks. But as MSNBC reports, in Florida, the wrestling company will also be open for filming and airing.

“People are chomping at the bit,” DeSantis told reporters.

“If you think about it, we have never had a period like this in modern American history where you’ve had so little new content, particularly in the sporting realm. I mean, we are watching reruns from like the early 2000s.”

He concluded that people haven’t had new episodes of the sporting event for over a month.

“People are starved for content. We haven’t had a lot of new content since the beginning of March,” he said.

So far, one employee with the WWE has tested positive for coronavirus. Fans won’t be permitted to attend the taping events, though employees told to stay home will now be required to return to work for the company.

DeSantis has faced criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some saying that he waited too long to address the situation in his state. Many Florida beaches remained open during spring break.

After announcing that he would make an exception for sporting events of this nature, critics pointed out that the timing of the decision seemed suspect. It came on the same day that WWE president and CEO Linda McMahon’s pro-Trump super PAC announced they were investing $26.6 million in television ads in Florida and North Carolina.

As The Inquistr previously reported, DeSantis says that he made the decision after having a conversation with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

The wrestling organization defended DeSantis, saying that they believed he made the right decision.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE told the Hill.

Both DeSantis and the McMahons are public supporters of Trump and both have ties to him.

On the same day that DeSantis made the announcement, Trump said that he was “tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old” and said that we need “to get our sports back.”