Kindly Myers Lets It All Hang Out In A Tiny Teal Bikini

Kindly Myers let it all hang out in another sexy swimwear look in her most recent Instagram appearance. The American model tantalized her 1.9 million followers with the post on Wednesday morning.

Kindly was seen enjoying a relaxing day at the pool in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. She was snapped sitting on her knees on its tiled floor with her back to the camera as the gentle water flowed in around her. She did not turn her head towards the lens as the photo was captured but rather averted her sultry gaze down at her own impressive physique while flashing a huge grin across her face.

Of course, a day in the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Kindly’s certainly did not disappoint. The model flaunted her “professional smokeshow” status in a skimpy bikini from A La Plage Swimwear that showed some serious skin and perfectly suited her curvaceous figure.

The blond bombshell stunned in the itty-bitty teal two-piece that was in a bright teal color and adorned with metallic gold accents. The set included a halter-style top with string straps that wrapped tight around her neck and ribcage to accentuate her toned back, shoulders, and arms. Its minuscule cups were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous chest, but still flashed an ample amount of cleavage from the side that threatened to spill out entirely.

The swimwear’s matching bottoms boasted a racy design as well. The piece allowed Kindly to show off her sculpted thighs and peachy booty thanks to its high-cut and cheeky style that covered up only what was necessary. Its waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, which she teasingly tugged at to draw attention to her trim waist.

Kindly added a simple pair of stud earrings to give her barely-there look a bit of bling, and tied her long platinum tresses up in a high ponytail that cascaded behind her back. The model also accentuated her striking facial features with a gorgeous application of makeup that included peach lip gloss, shimmering highlighter, light brown eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara along her long lashes.

The midweek post quickly garnered attention from Kindly’s thousands of fans. It has accrued more than 6,000 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“You look beautiful in this bikini,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kindly was “unbelievably gorgeous.”

“The best body in the world and the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third follower remarked.

“Just awesomeness in every which way,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Kindly is no stranger to showing some skin on her Instagram page. She recently rocked a risque lingerie look on her page that left very little to the imagination. Fans went wild for that post as well, awarding it nearly 21,000 likes and 350-plus comments.