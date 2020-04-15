Lauren Drain Rocks Tied Bikini Top With Daisy Dukes & Pink Hair

Lauren Drain added another incredibly hot upload to her Instagram page that showed her in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a tied bikini top. The sultry addition to her feed has already proven to be a favorite with her 3.9 million fans.

The photo captured the model sitting in a masculine brown chair in a well-lit studio. She did not share any specifics on her exact location, neglecting to include a geotag, but the bright room boasted plenty of windows, allowing for natural sunlight to pour in. Drain posed in front of a white concrete wall, drawing further attention to her colorful pink hairstyle and sculpted body.

The photo captured the model staring into the camera with a huge smile, playfully twirling her long tresses in each of her hands. She sizzled in a revealing tied bikini top that didn’t leave much to the imagination of her followers; however they didn’t seem to mind. The top consisted of a halter-neck, securing behind her back with thin cream straps that matched the color of her suit. Its cups were tiny, tying in the middle and barely doing enough to contain her ample assets while tanned cleavage came spilling out of the middle.

The former nurse, who recently slayed in a silk dress with a thigh-high slit, also sported a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that were just as risque as her top. The short shorts boasted a low-cut that hit below her navel, showing off her toned tummy while its short front gave her fans a great look at her toned thighs. Drain placed her bare feet on the ground in a tip-toe pose, further drawing attention to her ripped calves.

She wore a center part, ditching her standard, platinum blond locks for a pink hair ‘do instead. In her caption, she asked fans, “should I?” appearing to want feedback on whether or not she should dye her hair pink again. Of course, she completed the look with her usual glam that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and a pink lipgloss to match her hair.

Fans have wasted no time flooding the post with love. In under 24 hours, the new upload has garnered over 41,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments with the vast majority commenting on her hair and whether or not she should dye it.

“Outside of my natural blonde, pink has been my second favorite color to have,” one of the model’s fans wrote.

“Beautiful momma stay safe,” another Instagrammer added with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“Very hot and sooo beautiful,” a third admirer alongside two heart-eye emoji.