Elsa Jean Slays In A Red Lace Teddy For Steamy Instagram Snap: ‘Why So Serious?’

Elsa Jean stunned in a very revealing ensemble for her latest Instagram pic on Tuesday night. She showed off her modeling skills with a serious expression on her face.

In the sexy snap, Elsa looked smoking hot as she rocked a bright red teddy. The lingerie showcased her toned arms and boasted lace cups and a low cut neckline, which flaunted her ample cleavage. The garment clung tightly to her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. It also gave fans a peek at her killer legs.

She posed against a wooden door with her hip pushed to the side. One arm rested beside her, while the other came up to grab at her hair. She gave a sultry stare into the camera and accessorized the look with a gold ring on her finger.

Elsa wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in cascading waves that engulfed her shoulders and hung all the way down to her waist.

So also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of long mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner on her top lid. She included metallic eye shadow and sculpted brows to add even more definition to her eyes.

She accentuated her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes. The glam look was completed with pink lipstick.

Elsa’s over 1.8 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 89,000 times within the first 15 hours after it was published to her feed. Her loyal admirers also flooded the comments section with over 960 messages.

“WOW absolutely drop dead gorgeous WOW,” one follower wrote.

“My God you’re beautiful,” another stated.

“Most gorgeous woman on Instagram,” a third social media user gushed.

“I can’t believe my eyes you are so absolutely beautiful and stunning. I love every little thing about you. That red lingerie is also so amazing on u,” a fourth comment read.

Elsa is known to flaunting her flawless figure in her online photos. She’s often seen posing in tiny tops, tight dresses, and other racy ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a pink satin bra and matching panties to show off her enviable curves while lounging around the house. That post was also wildly popular among her fans. To date, it has raked in more than 141,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.