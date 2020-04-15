Stimulus Checks Could Be Delayed After Treasury Department Orders Donald Trump’s Name Be Added To Them

Millions of Americans may have to wait a bit longer before they’ll see their stimulus checks, The Washington Post reports, so that President Donald Trump’s name can be printed on them.

Congress passed a measure that would see millions of Americans getting $1,200 stimulus checks to help them during the unprecedented economic impact of COVID-19, but some sources say that those checks could be delayed after the Treasury Department ordered the Internal Revenue Service to Trump’s name on them in an unprecedented move.

Trump’s name will be printed in the memo line of the checks, since his name can’t legally appear on the signing line. Several IRS officials say that the decisions will likely cause the paper checks to take more time to be issued, since the IRS now needs to make a programming change before the checks can go to the Bureau of Fiscal Service to be printed and mailed.

Reportedly, Trump had said that he would like to sign the checks, asking Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to let him do so. But, as the sources say, the president isn’t authorized to sign legal disbursements made by the Treasury. Instead, the checks will be signed by an official with the Fiscal Bureau.

While the decision to add Trump’s name has been in process for weeks, the last-minute change could lead to a delay of several days.

Chad Hooper, a quality control manager and president of the IRS’s Professional Managers Association confirmed that it could likely mean payments will take longer.

“Any last minute request like this will create a downstream snarl that will result in a delay,”

But a representative for the Treasury Department denied the report.

“Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned—there is absolutely no delay whatsoever,” they said.

Paper payments are slated to start mailing out on next week, with the first payments going to lower-income individuals.

“In fact, we expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week which is well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008 and well in advance of initial estimates,” the representative said.

Checks will continue to go out through September, with 5 million being issued each week.

Trump has sought to put himself at the center of the economic stimulus efforts as his campaign for re-election ramps up. But some people say that Trump’s name appearing on the check violates the non-political nature of taxes.

“Taxes are supposed to be nonpolitical, and it’s that simple,” said one expert. “It’s absolutely unprecedented.”

In recent days, the president has also faced criticism after reports surfaced that he refused to sign the economic stimulus package if it included support for the postal service.