Mets’ Marcus Stroman Thinks Kyle Larson’s Career Should Be Over After Using Racial Slur

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman recently weighed in on the Kyle Larson issue saying the NASCAR driver needs his a– beat after using a racial slur. Stroman also said Larson should never be allowed to race professionally again. Stroman posted his thoughts on his Twitter account Tuesday morning and made it clear he didn’t think the driver’s apology meant anything.

Stroman went on to say that after his career is done in Major League Baseball he would love to fight Larson in a charity UFC match. In other words, the pitcher isn’t speaking metaphorically when he says the NASCAR star needs a beating. The hurler wants to personally deliver it.

The Mets’ star’s comments are among the first from prominent athletes from other sports. He’s hardly the only person to share his distaste for what the driver said or to say he’s not sure he buys the apology was sincere.

Stroman went on to say he would love to see what happened if the two were face to face and the other man tried to say the racial slur he used “in the Octagon.”

Larson’s incident happened over the weekend when he was participating in an unofficial iRacing event with several other NASCAR drivers. Apparently unaware the entire stream could hear what he was saying, he asked if someone could hear them, and then called them the n-word.

The other drivers almost immediately reacted, with one telling him his comments were going out to everyone. A second racer agreed and said they had all heard it.

The reactions, once the video or Larson making the slur went public was swift. His direct employer, Chip Ganassi Racing announced he was suspended without pay and then subsequently fired.

NASCAR announced just minutes after his company did, that Larson was suspended. Later in the day, the driver issued a video with a formal apology for what he said. In that video -posted to Twitter – he claimed he wasn’t “raised that way” and he was ashamed for the word he used.

Despite issuing the apology, Larson has since lost his sponsors including big names like McDonald’s. It’s clear those sponsors don’t want to be associated with an athlete who casually tosses around racial epithets.

It was the recorded apology that Stroman appears to have been responding to on social media and the Mets’ pitcher is clearly not buying the claims of remorse. He isn’t the only one who thinks it wasn’t genuine either.

“It came out naturally. No way this isn’t a word you use often,” one user responded.

“I’ve never in my 39 years of life accidentally said that word. Ever. So while I understand that people make mistakes, I have a hard time believing that this isn’t a word that Kyle uses regularly,” another responded.