‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Confronts Xander, Will & Sonny Discuss Having Another Child

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, April 15, 2020 reveal that the drama will continue to build in Salem during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) finally confront Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) for the baby switch.

As fans already know, Xander is responsible for swapping Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) healthy baby girl, Rachel Isabella, with that of Eric and Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) late daughter, Mickey.

The real Mickey tragically died just moments after birth due to injuries that Sarah suffered in a car accident on her way to the hospital during her labor. Xander couldn’t bare to see Sarah go through the pain of losing a child, so he and his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) switched the babies, leading Brady and Kristen to believe that their daughter had died.

Now, Eric will finally get to give Xander a piece of his mind, and things will likely get ugly between the two men. Fans should expect the altercation to become physical as Eric takes out his grief and anger on Xander.

In addition, Sarah will be grieving over her late daughter, as well as the loss of the baby girl she believed to be hers. She’ll make a shocking decision, which could be to run off with Brady and Kristen’s daughter in order to continue to raise her.

Meanwhile, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will discuss the possibility of expanding their family. The pair are already proud dads to Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) daughter Arianna, but may decide it’s time to add another member to their family via adoption.

The pair have been great parents to Ari, who is the biological child of Will and Gabi. However, Sonny has taken a huge role in her life, and at times been the only parent that the little girl could rely on.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will encourage Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to fight for his relationship with Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

Although Kayla is currently in a relationship with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), whom she loves very much, Steve will want his wife back. Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Jack may be the person to encourage Steve to find the courage and strength to win Kayla back and resume their lives together. Fans can expect to see Kayla struggle with her choice.