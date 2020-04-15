Nata Lee Flaunts Taut Tummy In Sexy Elevator Selfie

Nata Lee took to her popular Instagram account to share another stunning snap that showed her in a crop top and light wash jeans. The model’s April 14 share has become an instant hit with fans, earning her plenty of likes and comments.

The sexy new selfie showed her posing in an elevator in London. In her caption, she explained to fans that her outfit is from popular online retailer Fashion Nova, noting that there is one accessory that she’s missing in the photo — her medical mask. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, simple errands like running to the grocery store, like Lee was doing, require the use of a mask as a safety precaution, which she assured fans she planned to use.

The silver elevator capsule and buttons gave the model the perfect backdrop for her chic selfie. She was captured gazing at her phone with an alluring stare, making sure to capture the perfect angle for the photo. She smoldered in a simple but sexy outfit that included a cropped white T-shirt with a high neckline. The piece boasted bright white fabric and exposed an eyeful of her taut tummy thanks to its short cut.

Lee wore a black biker jacket over the babydoll T-shirt, with silver zippers that helped match her outfit to the elevator backdrop. She added a backpack of the same color, draping off her shoulder and serving as the perfect accessory for her run to the grocery store. On her lower half, Lee sported a pair of light wash denim, which sat tight on her hips and helped showcase her lean legs for her adoring fans. The fabric had a little bit of distressing, including a hole on her left knee.

The famous DJ, who recently sizzled in a baby blue bikini, wore her long, blond locks down, adding a ton of volume to her mane with loose, beachy waves. She secured her luscious locks back with a trendy red bandana that she wore tied over her part. Lee also wore a pair of white earbuds, opting to forgo any other accessories for the casual look.

She included a simple layer of makeup, complete with defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush. The update proved to be popular with her 4.8 million fans, earning her well over 267,000 likes and 2,200-plus comments. Half her followers commented on the post to share dinner recipes while the other half raved over her beauty.

“Chicken onion chutney jasmin rise with sesame,” one fan suggested.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” a second social media user raved with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“Medium rare Sirloin steak with chunky chips, some side salad and nice bottle of red,” one more commented.