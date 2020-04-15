Kanye West Says Kobe Bryant Was One Of His Best Friends, Admits He Struggled Following The Laker’s Death

West gave an interview to GQ just days after Bryant's death.

Kanye West is opening up about the way that Kobe Bryant‘s death affected him. In a newly published interview with GQ, the rapper discusses Bryant’s legacy and how he was feeling in the days after Bryant died in a helicopter crash in late January.

Although the GQ interview is newly published, it was conducted just days after Bryant’s death. Despite showing up for the interview, West said that he wasn’t doing well. When the interviewer asked him why, he said “because Kobe was one of my best friends.”

West also said that he and Bryant had led very similar lives, which was part of the reason it was so hard for him.

“Everyone in our life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe’s championship teams. The way that Kobe would say that we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I look at life now. To an infinite, other level. This is a game changer for me. He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that’s facts!” West said in the interview.

West also said that although neither one of them publicized their friendship, the two gradually grew closer after they starred in a series of Nike commercials together. West said that those commercials were proof that the two of them were close. West also sat courtside at a number of Lakers games, and the two were often spotted together in Los Angeles.

In the aftermath of Bryant’s death, West said that he was inspired to change the world, and that it was Bryant who helped inspire him to do that. He said that the basketball player had given him determination to treat every day like game day, and make a difference wherever he can.

“It’s game time. There’s no move that we can’t make, or that we’ll wait to make,” West said.

Bryant’s death set off a wave of mourning in January, and West was far from the only celebrity to discuss the way Bryant had impacted their life. Following his death, Bryant was also among those selected to be inducted into this year’s class of the Basketball Hall of Fame, according to CNBC.

Bryant was one of nine inductees, each of whom will officially be inducted in a ceremony in August. In a statement on Bryant’s induction, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said that Bryant was a “proven winner” who gave everything he could to basketball.