Hilde Osland Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Skimpy, White Lingerie On Instagram

Hilde Osland showed off her body from every angle in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday morning. In a photo on her feed, the Norwegian model sported an ultra-tiny, black and white lingerie set from Lounge Underwear that left little to the imagination as she posed between two mirrors. The setup provided fans with not one, but three different views of Hilde.

The photo showed Hilde playing with her hair as she stood in front of a round, wooden mirror hanging on the wall. In the reflection, a square, floor-length mirror could be seen behind her, as well as her white kitchen. Light appeared to be shining in on Hilde from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her two-piece set.

Hilde’s look included a triangle-shaped bralette with white fabric and a black trim. “Lounge Underwear” was written on the tight, black band in white lettering. The low-cut nature of the top did little to contain Hilde’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center.

Hilde’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The white, triangular fabric covered only what was necessary and remained low on the model’s waist, further showing off her abs. Meanwhile, the waistband came up above her hips to draw attention to her hourglass figure. Hilde’s shapely thighs and pert derriere were also fully exposed.

Hilde accessorized her outfit with a layered, gold necklace and some gold hoop earrings. She also wore a full face of makeup, including pink blush, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a nude color on her lips. Hilde gathered her long, blond hair up into a wavy ponytail in her hand, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Hilde posed with her back arched and booty popped in a way that showed off her figure. She raised her hands to her hair, parted her lips, and looked at herself with a pout.

The post garnered more than 92,000 likes and just over 1,300 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Amazing babe,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Looking good Hilde keep up your hard work,” another user added.

“A goddess in the mirror!” a third follower wrote.

Hilde always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she went for an athletic look in a pair of tight-fitting yoga leggings and a sports bra, which her followers loved.