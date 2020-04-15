Kelly Ripa Running Out Of Clothes For ‘Live’ Shows & Admits To Borrowing Items from Daughter Lola

Kelly Ripa admitted that she is running out of clothes to wear for the remote shows she and co-host Ryan Seacrest are currently broadcasting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly has now turned to teenage daughter Lola Consuelos for some fashion inspiration and help with freshening up her camera-ready wardrobe.

During the April 14 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the television personality revealed that she is resorting to wearing her daughter’s clothing in an attempt not to be seen in the same thing on national television each day, reported Page Six.

“I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” Kelly stated of the t-shirt and jacket combo seen below. “It’s gone there.”

Kelly made her statement in response to Ryan’s admission that the sweater he was wearing still had tags on it. The American Idol host revealed during the broadcast that he ordered the garment as a way to add to his work wardrobe for Live.

Along with lending clothes to her mother, Lola is also helping Kelly get camera-ready in the mornings by assisting with hairstyling. The mom-of-three revealed that Lola is using TikTok tips to help her curl her hair so she looks as glam as can be for the daily broadcast.

The talk show host is also facing the grim reality of her roots showing, something many women can relate to as hairdresser appointments are currently a thing of the past. Kelly admitted she has been using a color spray in an attempt to hide her gray roots.

Kelly and Ryan have been broadcasting remotely since March 23. Kelly is working from the home she shares with her family — husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Ryan is remotely signing in from the apartment he shares with Shayna Taylor.

The entertainers are engaging with one another and their celebrity guests remotely, as many talk shows are doing during this worldwide health crisis.

Fans appreciated Kelly and Ryan’s efforts to keep their viewers entertained and engaged during this difficult time when so many of life’s normal routines have been upended. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the above post.

“Nobody handles home with no audience better than y’all,” noted one Instagram user.

“Thank U both for making us laugh. I enjoy you both opening your homes to me & all of us. Ryan, love your dogs & Kelly, you make real family life funny,” said a fan as to why she feels grateful to the television hosts for bringing some light to their day.

“Love you two soooo much, can’t get through the morning without you. You are doing a wonderful job!!!!!!” remarked a third thankful viewer.