Donald Trump’s Allies Are Looking For Scapegoats In Case Reopening The Economy Causes More Deaths, Report Says

A Tuesday report in The Washington Post claims that the White House is currently trying to devise a strategy to allow Donald Trump to reopen the economy on May 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic while protecting him from any “political fallout.”

According to the report, the primary fear is that this fallout will stem from the loss of lives. Two former Trump administration officials familiar with the efforts claim that advisers are attempting to gain the support of economists, business executives, and “other prominent figures” to ensure that the blame for any possible fallout can be “shared broadly.

“Some executives are wary the White House plan could backfire if it proves premature and leads to a public health catastrophe, according to three people familiar with the effort,” the report reads. “Some also are concerned that under federal law, the contents of the meetings would have to become public, should the body meet a certain number of times.”

The Washington Post covers one idea that has allegedly been discussed among conservative advocacy groups supporting the White House’s push to relax public health restrictions — the creation of a “liability shield” for businesses. According to two people allegedly familiar with internal White House discussions, this shield would protect such companies from lawsuits if their employees contract COVID-19 while on the job.

Given the risks, Trump is reportedly considering a reopening that would stagger based on geography.

“We may take sections of our country. We may take large sections of our country that aren’t so seriously affected, and we may do it that way. But we’ve got to start the process pretty soon.”

President Trump, Larry Kudlow, and people on this website are discussing loosening the mitigation efforts to save the economy. Here is what that spike would look like if we did. Infections and deaths would surge—right before the election. 1/ pic.twitter.com/fBAfpsAeqh — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 23, 2020

The article comes after reports that Trump’s second coronavirus task force, which focuses on reopening the economy, has sparked confusion in the White House. The team is allegedly lead by White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows and includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. The president also claims the team will include top leaders in business, religion, and various other professions.

As reported by CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top coronavirus expert, again warned Trump against reopening the economy too soon. According to Fauci, the U.S. needs a reliable and efficient system of controlling the spread to coronavirus to consider such an option. As of now, Fauci claim’s that the country does not yet have such a tool to lean on.

Fauci specifically pointed to the May 1 reopening goal and suggested it was too optimistic given the state of many regions of the country. However, the renowned doctor indicated that such a reopening date could be accomplished with a staggered rollout, echoing Trump’s sentiments.