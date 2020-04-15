Kayla Moody Flashes Her Derriere In A White Thong To Celebrate Hump Day

Kayla Moody added to her collection of weekly hump day Instagram updates with a sizzling new post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The American model’s mid-week celebration hit her page early on Wednesday morning and quickly became a hit with her 700,000 followers. The Instagram upload included a steamy throwback snap from a recent trip to Costa Rica, where she traveled to with photographer Diego Morales.

In the image, Kayla was captured standing with her back to the camera, pressing the front of her body up against the glass of a large, floor-to-ceiling window. The opening overlooked a beautiful view of the mountains and let in an ample amount of sunlight that illuminated the room and the blond bombshell’s curvaceous physique.

As per usual, Kayla went scantily-clad in the snap, showing some serious skin in a very racy ensemble that proved hard to be ignored. She rocked a sheer white crop-top that clung tight to her body, highlighting her toned back and shoulders. The top appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, as a teasing glimpse of braless cleavage was on display as well.

The model went even skimpier on her lower half, opting to wear nothing more than a white thong that left very little to the imagination. The cheeky panties gave her audience a good look at her pert derriere, as well as her sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on Kayla’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass figure.

Kayla did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely-there look, ensuring that all eyes were on her killer curves. She wore her platinum blond tresses down in bouncy waves that flowed behind her shoulders and down her back. The star was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy up, a dusting of red blush, and a thick coat of mascara along her long lashes.

Fans were far from shy about flooding the racy images with likes and comments. The post has been double-tapped more than 9,000 times within two hours of going live and has drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section as well.

“Good morning Kayla! Happy Hump Day to you! Your body is flawless honey!!” one fan wrote.

Another person said that Kayla was “unreal,” and even went as far as to say that she was “a goddess.”

“Absolutely gorgeous sweetie!!! So perfect!!!” a third follower remarked.

“Nice buns,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Showing a scandalous amount of skin seems to be the theme of Kayla’s social media appearances lately. Another recent addition to her Instagram feed saw her ditching her top entirely and tugging down her panties while lounging on a cozy pink couch. Fans went wild for that snap as well, awarding it over 14,000 likes and 300-plus comments.