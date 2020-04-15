Sports, Concerts, Other Public Events Won’t Be Safe To Attend Until Fall 2021, Says Public Health Expert

'It’s still too soon to rest on our laurels,' says a Harvard professor.

When the world moves on from the coronavirus pandemic and re-starts its national economies, two industries will likely have to wait well over a year to be fully back in business, according to a public health expert: sports and concerts. The two industries rely on thousands of people packed shoulder-to-shoulder in tight places, and that simply isn’t going to be possible in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.

As Yahoo Finance reports, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said that restarting the economy will come in stages. The final stage will be gatherings of thousands or tens of thousands, such as concerts or sports. And that might not be feasible until 16 or so months from now.

“Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events —… I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest,” he said.

Another public health expert, Dr. Tom Tsai, an assistant professor at the Harvard Global Health Institute, said that early signs out of New York seem to indicate that the pandemic has peaked, at least in some areas, it’s still far too early to claim victory.

“A lot of these early signs are encouraging … but it’s still too soon to rest on our laurels,” he said.

Similarly, Dr. Emanuel compares the pandemic to a roller coaster, saying that the recovery from the disease will consist of ups-and-downs. He warns that repealing social-distancing rules too early will just result in having to enact them again. That is, unless there’s better testing and contact tracing in place by then.

Dr. Tsai predicts that there will be recurrences of the pandemic throughout the summer. He says that social distancing needs to remain in place until there’s conclusive data that the pandemic is over.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari notes that places in the world that have relaxed their social distancing rules have seen flare-ups of the disease return not long afterwards. He predicted that the timetable for fully restarting the economy could stretch to 18 months.

The key to beating the pandemic, says billionaire Bill Gates, is the development of a vaccine. Only then, says Gates, would he feel comfortable sitting in a sports stadium with tens of thousands of other people.

Unfortunately, developing a vaccine can take months under the best of circumstances. However, as The Guardian reported this week, a vaccine could be rolled out earlier for groups in the highest risk category for developing complications from the coronavirus.