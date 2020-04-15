Martha Stewart Explains Her Viral Drunk Instagram Comment After Drinking A ‘Very Very Good Wine’ With Friends

The lifestyle guru posted a confusing comment to a friend's Instagram post.

Martha Stewart has an explanation for a nonsensical comment that she posted to Instagram over the weekend.

The lifestyle guru, 78, who is quarantining at her farm in Bedford, New York, posted gibberish to a friend’s Instagram account, The Best Little Henhouse in Texas, as she attempted to comment on a video of some adorable baby chicks in a coop.

After first calling her pal a “copycat copycat copycat!” for his chicken coop set-up, Stewart’s confusing follow-up comment was filled with typos, misplaced caps, and made no sense whatsoever.

“M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no MK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to take care for them??” she wrote.

The Martha Stewart Living star then followed up her faux pas by posting, “What a mess I have been drinking,” along with the laughing crying emoji face.

After the Instagram comment went viral, Stewart took to Twitter to explain that ahead of the ill-fated post, she drank a couple of glasses of expensive wine with her “detainees.” The lifestyle star also revealed that her comment appeared via voice activation and that she did not check it before posting.

Confession: yes I had two glasses of wine with my detainees – a very very good wine – when I composed a voice activated IG response to my friend Douglas Friedman Obviously I did not check it!!! — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) April 14, 2020

In comments to Stewart’s explanatory post, Twitter users had mixed reactions to her mishap.

“Good = Strong?” one commenter wrote of the wine.

“This makes me happy to know you are just like us,” another told Stewart. “It’s a good thing.”

“We’re only annoyed that we weren’t there to enjoy the wine with you,” a third fan wrote. “Let’s talk wine and seafood pairings. Shall we?”

“Lol. It’s time to worry when Martha gets drunk,” another added. ” Bet she used bottle coasters. Have corkscrew will travel. LMAO.”

Last weekend, Stewart may have provided evidence of the high-end wine that got her into trouble. On Saturday night she posted a photo of a fancy bottle of French wine that she mistakenly opened during a card game with the unnamed friends that are staying at her house. Martha noted that the group had no dessert after dinner – just the $383 bottle of wine.

The drinking drama comes a few weeks after Stewart revealed that she gave up alcohol and sugar for Lent, according to Insider.

Stewart knows a lot about wine. In 2017, the multi-media mogul launched Martha Stewart Wine Co., according to Forbes. Upon its launch, her subscription service had 75 wines available and she said she personally taste-tested them all to give final approval.