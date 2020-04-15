Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Battling Cancer Led Her To Focus On The Fight Against Climate Change

The 'Veep' actress said that her breast cancer battle made her want to reverse climate change for future generations.

Now that Julia Louis-Dreyfus has survived as stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis, the actress’s priorities have changed. In an interview with People, Louis-Dreyfus discussed the ways in which her diagnosis had led her to focus on the areas where she could do the most good with the time she had left.

“I never thought I was immortal, but you don’t spend a lot of time thinking about the end of your life. But once you’ve faced a near-death experience like that, you do begin to realize that, at some point, you’re going to be out of here. We all are. So, how best to spend my remaining time on this planet?” the actress said.

For Louis-Dreyfus, the answer to that question was obvious. She decided to focus on saving the planet for her sons, Henry, 28, and Charlie, 23.

“I’m keenly aware of the burden that my children will have, and their children will have, if this challenge doesn’t get met. We can do it arms linked,” she said.

In order to take action, the Veep actress joined the Board of Trustees at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). The council is an environmental advocacy group that works with scientists and health experts to protect the planet.

Although Louis-Dreyfus refocused on protecting the environment in the aftermath of her diagnosis, she had also been involved in environmental activism right after her children were born. At the time, she said that she got involved after an incident where she wanted to take her kids to the beach, and discovered that it was closed as a result of pollution.

Shortly thereafter, she joined Heal the Bay, a nonprofit with the goal of protecting California’s coastline and water. She said that her work with Heal the Bay ultimately allowed her to meet and get involved with members of the NRDC.

Gina McCarthy, who’s the president of the NRDC, said that Louis-Dreyfus is great at breaking through some of the partisan strife that often surrounds the issue of climate change. McCarthy said that while the actress is funny, she’s also serious about making a difference, and willing to engage in detailed conversation about policy goals around protecting the planet.

Louis-Dreyfus said that, after speaking with scientists and experts, she believes that there’s still time to act before the worst impacts of climate change become inevitable. She said that Americans know how to tackle tough problems, and that regardless of your party, you should want to leave the world a better place than when you found it.