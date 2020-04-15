Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Doina Barbaneagra took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 14, to upload a sizzling update that stunned her 639,000 followers. The quarantine period had her feeling “sassy,” so she decided to wear a skimpy bikini that put her sexy figure on display.

In the first snap, the 27-year-old was snapped indoors, seemingly inside her home in Austria. It was not known what time of day the photoshoot took place, but it looked like artificial lighting was used. Doina stood against a white wall, posing front and center, as she playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera while her head was slightly tilted.

In the second photo, she popped her left hip to the side while tugging at her bikini bottoms, pulling it up to show more skin. She looked directly at the camera with a big smile on her face. In the last photo, a vintage effect filter was applied. The model stood straight with both of her arms at the sides as she faced the camera, pouting as if she gave a kiss to her fans.

Doina’s pink bandeau-style bikini top boasted a low neckline that showcased her cleavage. Although the garment had a snug fit, it was the actual size for her. She paired the top with semi-high-waisted matching bottoms. The high leg cuts showed off plenty of skin, highlighting her curvy hips. The waistband sat high on her slender waist, helping accentuate her flat stomach.

The Moldovan model sported several accessories, such as a long pendant necklace, two shorter ones, a simple chain necklace, and a name necklace. She wore her brunette locks down and styled in loose waves, hanging over her shoulders and down her back. Her makeup application included well-defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and some pink lip gloss on her full lips.

In the caption, Doina quoted lyrics from the popular Tik Tok song “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion. She also revealed that her two-piece swimsuit was from Oh Polly Swim, and tagged the brand in the post, as well as their main account, Oh Polly.

Many of her thousands of fans were quick to react to her latest post. In under 20 hours of going live, the new share received over 28,100 likes and more than 300 comments. Her admirers flocked to the comments section to leave loving messages.

“You’re f*cking gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You’re just naturally beautiful, a woman with such elegance and class,” echoed another admirer.

“Love the second one and your smile there,” wrote a third Instagram user.