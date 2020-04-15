WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Reportedly Set To Receive Huge Push

Asuka has been on the receiving end of a few stop-start pushes since being promoted to WWE‘s main roster in 2017. However, according to a new report from WrestleTalk, “The Empress of Tomorrow” has impressed Vince McMahon quite a bit in recent weeks, and he’s set to reward her with a proper push.

According to the report, McMahon and other WWE officials have been impressed with how reliable the Japanese superstar has been throughout the current coronavirus pandemic. Asuka has wrestled nine televised matches in the last month, appearing on Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and pay-per-views.

“The Empress of Tomorrow” has also won 80 percent of her singles matches in that time, which is no small feat in modern WWE. This suggests that the company is letting her build some momentum in an effort to turn her into a credible main event superstar. The only matches which she’s lost have been tag team ones, and her partner Kairi Sane has eaten the pin in those.

“The Empress of Tomorrow” is also becoming a huge fan favorite, even though she’s supposed to be a heel. She joined Jerry “The King” Lawler on commentary duty during a recent episode of the red brand’s weekly show, speaking in Japanese throughout the match and lighting up social media with her entertaining performance.

Some of her other antics have caught the eye of the WWE Universe as well. On the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, for example, she danced to her opponent Ruby Riott’s theme music as she made her way to the ring for their match. Her ability to entertain has undoubtedly informed McMahon’s reported decision to push her.

Shayna Baszler’s loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 suggests that she might not be the next big star in Monday Night Raw‘s women’s division. If Asuka does get a monster push, she could be the chosen superstar to end Lynch’s year-long title reign. She will be in the upcoming women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, competing for a future title shot.

As The Inquisitr reported, Sane’s future with the company is uncertain at the moment. There have been rumors of her returning to her native Japan to join STARDOM. If that happens, Asuka will lose her tag team partner, but that could also open the door to more opportunities as a singles star.

Asuka joined WWE’s main roster on the back of a historic undefeated streak in NXT, which continued for a few months on the main roster. However, she lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, and has spent the time since then trying to rise the ranks.