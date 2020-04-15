‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Bares Shoulder In New Instagram Share

Sports Illustrated’s curviest model Hunter McGrady bared her shoulder in a sassy new Instagram share, showing off her stunning body in a formfitting top as she prepared to work from the home she shares with husband Brian Keys.

Hunter revealed that she got dressed and even put on makeup for some meetings and conference calls as she gears up for the debut of her new fashion line that will premiere on QVC in just a few days called All Worthy.

The stunning model posed for a selfie where she showed off some of her most famous assets.

Hunter’s head is tilted to the side in the image, her blond hair pulled back away from her face. She left two tendrils out of a clip to add a sexy vibe. The remainder of the model’s hair is left long and flowing down her back. Two pieces were pulled and covered her breasts.

The Sports Illustrated stunner wore a breathtaking pair of dangling earrings, which appeared to have a peach button encircled with gold that fell into a flower design. They also had long strands made of tiny coordinating pearls. She paired the earrings with a delicate gold necklace that lay just above her collarbone.

Her face fashion was natural-looking, highlighting her high cheekbones and full lips. Tones of peach and light brown were used to create a flawless finish, perfect for the cyber-meetings Hunter had planned for her day. Lightly lined eyes finished off with mascara and filled in eyebrows completed her overall look.

The black one-shouldered blouse Hunter is wearing was featured previously in an Instagram share on April 6. It clings to the model’s body and skims over her curves. On one side, the black shirt looks like a regular long-sleeved garment. The other side makes a dramatic fashion statement, as Hunter’s left arm and shoulder are completely exposed.

Fans who have been following Hunter’s posts over the past several weeks as everyone shelters in place due to the coronavirus pandemic look forward to her daily dose of positive energy on the social media sharing site.

“Today will not last forever. Heartache seems to make the isolation even more unbearable, sadly. But I am grateful for the sunshine and some good lipstick, thanks for the inspiration! Time for some makeup,” said one follower.

“Zoom goals! Love the earrings,” remarked a second fan of Hunter.

“I put on makeup today too! LOL just makes you feel better,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“It’s unbelievable how beautiful you are,” said a fourth fan, complimenting the model on her good looks.