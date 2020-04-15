Suzy Cortez Straddles Motorcycle In Thong & Sheer Bra For Sexy New Instagram Share

Suzy Cortez shared another sexy shot on her Instagram page yesterday, sending temperatures soaring on her feed. The April 13 upload showed the model in skimpy attire for a motorcycle ride, including a thong and sheer bra.

In the caption of her shot, Cortez kept things simple, adding only the word “fire” and a flame emoji. The tantalizing image captured the model in the middle of an industrial building on a fancy motorcycle. The space had a shiny floor that reflected the dim lighting as well as plenty of bronze beams. A large yellow painting gave the area a pop of color, but Cortez proved to be the focal point of the steamy upload.

She appeared right in the middle of the frame, straddling the seat of a motorcycle. The piece boasted sleek metal features on its body as well as white rims that helped the black tires pop. The Brazilian beauty faced her back toward the camera, looking directly in front of as she put on a racy display in an almost all-black number.

The sultry ensemble did nothing but favors for her curvaceous figure. She sported a sheer bra that sat tightly across her back, exposing her tanned skin underneath. Its straps were the only solid piece of material, sitting on her shoulders with a tightened clasp and drawing attention to her muscular upper half. The sheer design also revealed a glimpse of that dark ink tattoo on her back, which appeared to be a cross.

Cortez showed off her strength by squatting over the bike in a pair of thong panties that did a better job of showing her figure than covering it. The barely-there garment left her entire booty on display while she flaunted her muscular legs as well. The straps sat high on her hips, drawing further attention to her sculpted lower half. The bikini bombshell added a pair of sheer grey stockings that rode up past her knee, completing the scandalous outfit with a couple of shiny black booties.

Cortez, who recently got on all fours in a string bikini, wore her long, shiny tresses pulled back in a high and messy bun with a few loose strands of hair falling to her neck. The majority of her face was not able to be seen but she appeared to have a fierce application of makeup that included blush and lipstick.

Fans have wasted no time in flooding the cheeky post with praise, adding over 14,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

“Very nice very hot,” one Instagrammer raved, adding a trail of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Very very very very very very very beautiful body,” a second follower added.

“Beautiful! Butt! My Love,” one more admirer gushed.