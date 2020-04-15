Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In A ‘Cute Lil’ Top’ And Camouflage Pants

Alexa Collins may not be able to out anywhere right now, but she is still dressing to impress. The American model took to her Instagram account today to show off another one of her smoking hot ensembles, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The Florida native’s Wednesday morning social media post was captured selfie-style via a large mirror hanging in her room, which was also furnished with her cozy bed and two mirrored side tables. She posed with her hip popped slightly out to the side and one hand in her pocket while gazing at the glass with a sensual stare.

As for her look for the day, the blond bombshell rocked a “cute lil’ top” from PrettyLittleThing that covered her voluptuous chest and nothing more. The white crop-top had a strapless style that showed off the model’s toned arms and shoulders and hit just below her bust to display her flat midsection and abs. It ruched along the side of her ribcage in a flattering style, creating a revealing cut-out that teased a glimpse of braless cleavage that proved hard to be ignored.

Alexa stayed on-trend with the rest of her outfit and paired the tiny shirt with camouflage pants. The bottoms were slightly baggy, yet still hugged her lower half in all the right ways to define her toned legs and curves. Meanwhile, its waistband fell low on her hips, drawing further attention to her trim waist and flat tummy.

To accessorize her look, Alexa added a dainty gold pendant necklace that provided just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down in a middle part and cascaded behind her back, and she accentuated her striking features with a full face of makeup. The application included a pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Instagram star’s latest post with love. It has accrued over 7,000 likes within its first hour of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Yes that’s an awesome top and you’re more than rocking it,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Alexa was “ultra sexy.”

“Wow so beautiful,” a third follower quipped.

“You look like heaven,” commented a fourth admirer.

Alexa has taken to her Instagram account almost daily to dazzle her fans with a number of ensembles from loungewear to swimwear. She recently flaunted her incredible physique in a tiny pink snakeskin-print bikini that left little to the imagination. That post proved popular as well, earning over 24,000 likes.