Dua Lipa Wears Short Eye-Catching Poofy Dress For ‘Elle’ Magazine

Dua Lipa is Elle USA’s latest cover girl. The British singer took to Instagram to share the numerous photos of herself that have been taken for the newest issue. Since the release of her second album, Future Nostalgia, she has been busy promoting the record with photoshoots and magazine interviews.

In the first shot, Lipa was captured up close in an image that was posted in black and white. The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper wore a garment with thin black straps and opted for silver jeweled dangling earrings. She sported her blond and brunette shoulder-length hair down and opted for black mascara for the occasion.

Lipa was photographed looking over to her left while raising her hand. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress parted her lips and showcased her natural good looks.

In the next slide, Lipa was snapped sitting down in front of a plain white backdrop. She stretched one leg in front of her and rested the other underneath. Lipa was caught looking directly at the camera lens with a strong expression while some of her hair rested in front of her face. The “New Rules” chart-topper wore a short all-white ensemble with black leather boots.

In the third and final frame, Lipa wowed in an eye-catching multicolored poofy dress with many layers. The item of clothing fell way above her knees and had a cartoon pattern all over. She accessorized herself with a silver bracelet and acrylic nails. Lipa placed one hand on her chest while facing the camera with her lips parted.

For her caption, Lipa credited the photographer Zoey Grossman.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 500,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 42.7 million followers.

“Omg, you’re so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“This photoshoot is everything,” another devotee shared.

“Thank you for this album, please know that we appreciate your hard work and that we love you loads,” remarked a third fan.

“God is a Dua Lipa,” a fourth admirer commented.

For the Elle USA cover shot, Lipa wore a revealing dress with a thigh-high slit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the top half of the garment was made out of black PVC while the rest consisted of a sheer orange lace and white thin material. The attire was relatively low-cut and proved that Lipa can rock anything. She sported her wavy shoulder-length blond and brunette hair down and accessorized herself with a silver necklace.